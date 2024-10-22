Trending topics:
NFL Rumors: Rams are set to trade Matthew Stafford to a shocking NFC team

Shocking news has surfaced in California, as reports suggest that the Los Angeles Rams are seriously considering trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to a surprising NFC team.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesMatthew Stafford, quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams

By Fernando Franco Puga

The first blockbuster trade of the 2024 NFL season may be approaching. Rumors indicate that the Los Angeles Rams are close to trading Matthew Stafford to a surprising NFC team in the coming days.

There hasn’t been such an impactful trade in recent years as Matthew Stafford’s move to the Rams in 2021. After being acquired from the Detroit Lions, Stafford made a huge impact in LA, completely transforming the team.

In his debut season with the Rams, Stafford led them to victory in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. However, the following seasons have not gone as well, and now it seems likely he will leave the team for another NFC contender.

Report: Rams may trade Matthew Stafford soon

It appears that an era may be ending in Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford has had an impressive run with the Rams, but recent seasons have not lived up to expectations.

Good news for Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Key player set to return

see also

Good news for Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Key player set to return

Stafford’s time in California started on a high note with a Super Bowl win. Unfortunately, the Rams have struggled to stay competitive since then, and a potential roster overhaul could be on the horizon.

In 2024, the Rams sit at 2-4, at the bottom of the NFC West. With the trade deadline looming, it seems they are preparing to become a selling team, with Stafford potentially being the first to go.

According to Jack Settleman, the Minnesota Vikings are seriously considering acquiring Stafford. Despite the Vikings’ strong start with Sam Darnold at quarterback, they seem to view Stafford as the missing piece to their Super Bowl puzzle.

Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams – NFL 2022

Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams – NFL 2022

This potential move has surprised many, as the Vikings have performed well. However, it seems they believe Stafford could give them the edge they need to contend for a championship this year.

Which other players could the Rams trade this year?

As mentioned earlier, the Rams could be sellers at the trade deadline. Matthew Stafford may be headed to Minnesota, but he may not be the only player on the move.

NFL News: Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets key teammate back ahead of matchup against Packers

see also

NFL News: Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets key teammate back ahead of matchup against Packers

According to Dianna Russini, the Rams are also shopping Cooper Kupp, gauging interest from teams willing to make a trade for the elite wide receiver. With Stafford potentially out, the Rams might look to trade Kupp and stock up on valuable draft picks for the future.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

