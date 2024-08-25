NFL News: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' firm stance following DaRon Bland's injury in preseason

Following Cowboys DaRon Bland's serious injury, Jerry Jones outlined the steps to be taken as the season begins.

The start of the season for the Dallas Cowboys seems to be far from calm. Alongside the ongoing contract issues with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, the team now faces another setback with a new injury. DaRon Bland suffered a stress fracture in his foot and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Regarding this, owner Jerry Jones made his stance clear.

In their final preseason game, the Cowboys fell 27-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers, concluding their three preseason matchups before the start of the new NFL season.

In the previous games, coached by Mike McCarthy, the team finished with one win and one loss. They lost their debut 13-12 to the Los Angeles Rams, but secured a 27-12 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in their second game.

In the games leading up to the start of the competition, perhaps the most important aspect is not the final result but rather finding the right performance level to compete at the highest standard and achieve the long-awaited Super Bowl.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys yells from the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Additionally, it is crucial to finish the preparation with the roster as healthy as possible. Unfortunately for Dallas, this was not the case, as news about DaRon Bland’s has emerged. As a result Dallas Cowboys lose star player for half of 2024 season with big injury.

What happened with DaRon Bland?

The cornerback former California State University suffered a left foot injury and will be out for six to eight weeks. The stress fracture requires surgery, delivering a significant blow to the Cowboys’ defense.

It will be up to new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer to find a replacement, as just days ago, his star cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and Bland will be out for at least several weeks.

DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Jerry Jones statement about Bland injury

Regarding the replacements for Bland, it was Jerry Jones himself who addressed the future of the position and how it will be resolved.

The Cowboys’ owner spoke with the media through the official website and emphasized the potential replacement: “Not at all, not in any way,” Jones said. “Not at all. The good news is that we have some guys that have played well in camp. We won’t be looking at all.”