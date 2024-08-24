Trending topics:
NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose star player for half of 2024 season with big injury

The Dallas Cowboys just lost one of their best players with a crushing injury.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are having a very tough offseason. After an unexpected loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, it seems like everything is slowly falling apart.

First, the contract extensions. Jerry Jones decided to put on hold the money for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Furthermore, head coach Mike McCarthy will be tested as his current deal expires after this year.

Then, Jones made almost no big signings to boost their Super Bowl chances. The controversial owner believed all the previous pieces were enough to make a championship run, but, a huge injury could change those plans.

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

DaRon Bland suffered a left foot injury and will be out for a period between six and eight weeks. The stress fracture requires surgery in a massive blow for the Cowboys’ defense.

Bland was spectacular in 2023 as one of the top cornerbacks in the league. He established an impressive NFL single season record with five interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Now, Mike Zimmer will have a tremendous challenge as new defensive coordinator of the Cowboys. Stephon Gilmore is gone and signed with the Minnesota Vikings, while Bland could be back until the last week of October.

