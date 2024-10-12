Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have to survive a brutal schedule to make a playoff run.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades. That’s why, Jerry Jones went all-in by giving historic contract extension to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

However, the start of the 2024 season was worrying with a 1-2 record because of terrible performances against the Saints and the Ravens. Now, America’s Team bounced back winning on the road over the Giants and Steelers.

Although the current 3-2 record is promising, the next part of the schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL. If the Cowboys manage to survive that stretch, they will be definitely achieve a contender status.

What is the schedule of the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys start a daunting schedule against the Detroit Lions and then will have their bye week. After that, the uphill battle continues: 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

The Cowboys will then meet the Giants on Thanksgiving and close out their season facing the Bengals, Panthers, Buccaneers, Eagles and Commanders. This final stretch is clearly more accesible.

Although the Dallas Cowboys were considered favorites to win the NFC East, the scenario has completely changed. Eagles and Giants will be big challenges, but, the real threat is suddenly Jayden Daniels leading the Washington Commanders.