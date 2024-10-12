Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys face very tough schedule on their way to a Super Bowl run

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have to survive a brutal schedule to make a playoff run.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades. That’s why, Jerry Jones went all-in by giving historic contract extension to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

However, the start of the 2024 season was worrying with a 1-2 record because of terrible performances against the Saints and the Ravens. Now, America’s Team bounced back winning on the road over the Giants and Steelers.

Although the current 3-2 record is promising, the next part of the schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL. If the Cowboys manage to survive that stretch, they will be definitely achieve a contender status.

Advertisement

What is the schedule of the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys start a daunting schedule against the Detroit Lions and then will have their bye week. After that, the uphill battle continues: 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

The Cowboys will then meet the Giants on Thanksgiving and close out their season facing the Bengals, Panthers, Buccaneers, Eagles and Commanders. This final stretch is clearly more accesible.

Advertisement

Although the Dallas Cowboys were considered favorites to win the NFC East, the scenario has completely changed. Eagles and Giants will be big challenges, but, the real threat is suddenly Jayden Daniels leading the Washington Commanders.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Paul George opens up about the mindset required for success with the 76ers
NBA

NBA News: Paul George opens up about the mindset required for success with the 76ers

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is firm about Travis Hunter and the Heisman Trophy
College Football

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is firm about Travis Hunter and the Heisman Trophy

NBA News: Stephen Curry's teammate gets real about lack of playing time at Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry's teammate gets real about lack of playing time at Warriors

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo