NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones has an alternative plan if Dak Prescott doesn't sign a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones has made a final decision. The Dallas Cowboys won’t give Dak Prescott a contract extension and the quarterback will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

After putting MVP numbers in 2023, Prescott is set to receive the biggest deal in history. As both parts have mentioned, this is a business and the lack of wins in the playoffs for Dak won’t be a factor with many teams looking for a franchise star to conquer a Super Bowl.

So, in this shocking scenario for the NFL, the controversial owner might have a plan in the works in case Dak Prescott leaves. Next March is the time limit to see what happens.

Who will replace Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys?

During the last few weeks, there’s been a growing rumor about the possibility of Shedeur Sanders being the ideal replacement for Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, after Jerry Jones confirmed there won’t be a contract extension before the 2024 season, Mike Tannenbaum believes that, if Dak fails, the Cowboys will start from scratch.

“There’s a better chance, in my opinion, that Shedeur Sanders could be the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys next year than Dak Prescott at this point. If Dak wanted to be there, a deal would have been done. The way it’s going right now is Dallas will need a quarterback in the first round next year and it will be a type of move where Jerry Jones can say: ‘Hey, I’ve got a better, younger and cheaper quarterback in Shedeur than I did with Dak’.”

