NFL News: Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons makes bold statement about Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Week 3 of the NFL brings us one of the most enticing matchups to date. The Dallas Cowboys will take on the always tough Baltimore Ravens, who, despite not winning a game yet, remain serious contenders. In light of this, it was none other than star Micah Parsons who delivered a clear message to Lamar Jackson.

Although John Harbaugh’s squad has yet to secure a win this season, they are always serious title contenders at the start of each new campaign, especially with quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm.

On this note, it was none other than Cowboys star Micah Parsons who showered praise on the former Louisville QB ahead of a key matchup. Parsons fully respects the challenge Jackson presents, calling him ‘the best dual-threat quarterback in the league’ during an appearance at Post Malone’s Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane’s restaurant on Tuesday.

“In terms of what he [Jackson] has accomplished in this league, he is probably the best dual-threat quarterback in the league and in history, today,” Parsons said on Tuesday while “working a shift” at Raising Cane’s. “Two-time [NFL] MVP. Heisman [Trophy] winner. Multiple playoff runs. What he has accomplished so far is truly admirable.”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) running off of the field after a NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on August 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Parsons and the key to stopping Lamar

It’s well known how skilled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is and how challenging it is to compete against players of his caliber. In light of this, Parsons shared his thoughts on how to contain Lamar.

“With Lamar you always got to find a way to keep him in the pocket,” Parsons said. “Don’t let him get those extra runs, keep extending plays, things like that. He’s a challenging guy. It’s easy to say, but it’s hard to do. You’re going to need all 11 guys on the same page, Maybe throw a spy on certain critical third downs. It’s going to be a very good game.”

The goal of avoiding the same mistakes

The tough loss for the Cowboys, 44-19 against the New Orleans Saints, left a significant sense of frustration within the team, with cornerback Trevon Diggs calling the team’s performance ‘unacceptable.’

Regarding this situation, Micah Parsons spoke about the main goal of syncing up with his new teammates and achieving optimal performance as they look ahead to what’s next.

“The team this season is the newest and most diverse team I’ve ever been on and we’re really creating a new identity for ourselves,” Parsons said. “For me, I look at my mistakes and it helps hold me accountable and push the guys throughout the week to get back to the basics and fundamentals, which is our priority.”