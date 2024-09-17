Head coach Andy Reid issued an important warning to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense after the dramatic win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have managed to claim a last-second win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but head coach Andy Reid has already warned Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense there’s plenty of work to do for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

“Turnovers, they finish you. They seldom give you an opportunity to win the game. We came out with a win, but we’ve got to take care of business there,” Reid told reporters on Monday.

The Chiefs gave the ball away three times against the Bengals. It wasn’t one of Mahomes‘ best days, as the quarterback got intercepted twice. Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal may have overshadowed the Chiefs’ offensive problems that day, but not for the coach.

Reid has made it clear that the result isn’t preventing him from focusing on the bigger picture. The Chiefs‘ turnovers almost cost them the game on Sunday, and he expects Mahomes’ unit to improve on that area.

Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Patrick Mahomes agrees with Reid on the Chiefs’ need to avoid turnovers

Fortunately, Reid doesn’t need to worry about getting his message across to Mahomes, as the quarterback is on the same page. Mahomes himself acknowledged that turning the ball over could prove too costly for the Chiefs.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, but the turnovers can’t happen,” Mahomes said. “We’re going to clean up the mistakes on offense. . . it starts with me. We’ll be a better team for it moving forward.”

Not only did Mahomes address the same problem mentioned by Reid, but he also showed accountability for the turnovers. On top of that, he vowed to improve on this area. This might be exactly the kind of leadership the Chiefs need to continue their quest for an unprecedented three-peat in NFL history, with Reid and Mahomes aligned in their understanding of the situation.