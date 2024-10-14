Trending topics:
NFL News: Doug Pederson issues strong reaction to Jaguars player quitting allegations

After another defeat for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, head coach Doug Pederson clarifies his stance following quitting allegations of one of this players in the last game.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Matías Persuh

The situation with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL season is quite complex, especially after a tough loss inflicted by the Chicago Bears during their recent trip to London. After the game, safety Andre Cisco stated that he felt some teammates quit before it was over. In response, head coach Doug Pederson made his stance clear.

Ending Week 6 with a record of 1-5 is far from pleasant, especially when the internal atmosphere is not at its best. Cisco expressed in a post-game interview, “How should I say this… A lot of quit.”

Naturally, these comments quickly resonated within the franchise, which is still struggling to find its footing this season. Head coach Doug Pederson, who is under scrutiny, addressed these remarks directly.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Pederson stated: “Obviously it’s his observation, but I don’t think it was necessarily meant to harm anything or point a finger at anybody or anything like that,” the Jaguars coach said.

Andre Cisco #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Andre Cisco #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I think sometimes when you get in a game like yesterday, that sometimes is the feeling. We’ve been on the other side of that too, where we’ve had games where we felt like we’ve had that type of success and you feel that way with your opponent. But again, I don’t think it was necessarily a finger-pointing.Pederson finally concluded.

The Jaguars and an unpleasant situation

After six weeks in the NFL, one of the major disappointments of the season has undoubtedly been the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just one win so far, the team, led by Trevor Lawrence, has struggled to find answers on both offense and defense.

In the near horizon for the Jaguars are the New England Patriots, the other team with the same record. This matchup will undoubtedly be the last chance for both teams to turn around their disappointing season or definitively end any hopes for recovery.

Trevor Lawrence of Jacksonville Jaguars passes the ball during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England.

After the game against the Patriots, Pederson’s squad will continue their journey facing four tough opponents: the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions.

