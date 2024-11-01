NFL News: Jeff Ulbrich makes something clear about Aaron Rodgers relationship with Davante Adams

The head coach celebrated his first win with the New York Jets and took the opportunity to address recent buzz surrounding the Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams dynamic.

Jeff Ulbrich celebrated his first win as head coach of the New York Jets in a game that started off tough but ended with a decisive 21-13 victory over the Houston Texans, thanks to Aaron Rodgers’ solid passing and a crucial touchdown from Davante Adams.

Although Garrett Wilson’s impressive one-handed catch stole the spotlight, Ulbrich addressed the media post-game to clarify the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, emphasizing, “That’s a bond way deeper than the three or four weeks they’ve been together here.”

This isn’t the first time Ulbrich has spoken about the connection between the star wide receiver and the quarterback. Previously, as interim head coach, he expressed confidence that their chemistry and production would only improve, saying, “As we go forward, I imagine the relationship and production between those two is going to go up.”

Davante Adams Relieved After Jets’ Win

Adams shared that the victory brought a significant relief to the Jets, who had been struggling through a five-game losing streak since Week 4, including two tough losses at home to the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

This game marked not only Ulbrich’s first win as head coach but also Adams’ first win and touchdown with the Jets, breaking a two-week scoreless streak and putting him just shy of 100 receiving yards in Week 9.