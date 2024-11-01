Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jeff Ulbrich makes something clear about Aaron Rodgers relationship with Davante Adams

The head coach celebrated his first win with the New York Jets and took the opportunity to address recent buzz surrounding the Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams dynamic.

Head coach Jeff Ulbrich of the New York Jets looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Jeff Ulbrich of the New York Jets looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Richard Tovar

Jeff Ulbrich celebrated his first win as head coach of the New York Jets in a game that started off tough but ended with a decisive 21-13 victory over the Houston Texans, thanks to Aaron Rodgers’ solid passing and a crucial touchdown from Davante Adams.

Although Garrett Wilson’s impressive one-handed catch stole the spotlight, Ulbrich addressed the media post-game to clarify the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, emphasizing, “That’s a bond way deeper than the three or four weeks they’ve been together here.”

This isn’t the first time Ulbrich has spoken about the connection between the star wide receiver and the quarterback. Previously, as interim head coach, he expressed confidence that their chemistry and production would only improve, saying, “As we go forward, I imagine the relationship and production between those two is going to go up.”

Advertisement

Davante Adams Relieved After Jets’ Win

Adams shared that the victory brought a significant relief to the Jets, who had been struggling through a five-game losing streak since Week 4, including two tough losses at home to the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

This game marked not only Ulbrich’s first win as head coach but also Adams’ first win and touchdown with the Jets, breaking a two-week scoreless streak and putting him just shy of 100 receiving yards in Week 9.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Why is Neymar not playing today for Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League?
Soccer

Why is Neymar not playing today for Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League?

Top free agent hitter Juan Soto sends a bold message to every MLB team: Who’s ready to step up?
MLB

Top free agent hitter Juan Soto sends a bold message to every MLB team: Who’s ready to step up?

MLB News: Gleyber Torres and Clay Holmes among seven Yankees players officially entering free agency
MLB

MLB News: Gleyber Torres and Clay Holmes among seven Yankees players officially entering free agency

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends message to Garrett Wilson about one-handed touchdown catch
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends message to Garrett Wilson about one-handed touchdown catch

Better Collective Logo