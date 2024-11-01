NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends message to Garrett Wilson about one-handed touchdown catch

Garrett Wilson helps New York Jets end losing streak with a spectacular one-handed TD catch that even Aaron Rodgers had to talk about.

Garrett Wilson stole the spotlight in Week 9’s TNF against the Houston Texans with an impressive one-handed catch that helped the New York Jets take the lead in the 4th quarter. His catch drew widespread attention, and one of the first to reach out afterward was teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Naturally, Rodgers had something to say about the play, as the throw came off his hands during a crucial 3rd-and-19 play when the Jets needed to score to get back in the game. Rodgers downplayed his own role, saying, “I just lobbed one up, and he made an unbelievable catch…”

Wilson was under coverage from Kamari Lassiter, and Aaron Rodgers recognized the challenge of the play, admitting that seeing the weak-side safety helped him decide to just throw it Wilson’s way. “That was a huge play, a game-changing play.”

In a candid postgame press conference, Rodgers didn’t hold back, not only praising Wilson but also acknowledging his own struggles in the first half: “I played about as bad as I could in the first half and knew it had to get better from there.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 31: Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Wilson Reacts to His Play

Garrett Wilson was humble yet playful in reflecting on the catch, even comparing it to Odell Beckham Jr.’s famous one-hander with the Giants. “Odell’s was different—he got two feet down… it’s Odell, man, against the Cowboys… that was the one… I’m blessed, I’m honored…”

After seeing the replay, Wilson admitted he hoped the play would stand as a touchdown. “I hope that one counts. I’m glad it did… I was just happy I could make a play for my teammates.” Wilson also revealed that in his Little League days, he used to make catches like that.

Wilson’s Teammates Join in Praising His Catch

Other Jets players also chimed in on Wilson’s incredible one-handed grab, including Breece Hall, who admitted he was laughing at the Texans after the play. Tight end Tyler Conklin called Wilson a “special player” and added, “You expect special players to make special plays.”

