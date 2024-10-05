Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys fans with high Super Bowl expectations

Jerry Jones talked about the criticism by thousands of fans because of another slow start for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in debt with millions of fans. After building an amazing dynasty during the 90s, America’s Team hasn’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades.

The 2024 version looked promising. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got their big contract extensions, while the defense features important names such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

However, the NFL is a grueling challenge and, because of bad performances and injuries, the Cowboys aren’t currently considered a championship contender. In this scenario, Jones tried to calm down the situation.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Right now, the Dallas Cowboys are not in the Top 10 of Super Bowl favorites. So, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones tried to send a message of hope for fans.

“Look for the positives. Look for us to be improving. I’m interested in building toward the crescendo of getting in the playoffs and then being a much better team than we are today when we get to the playoffs. I think that’s what you’re seeing.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a trade?

The Dallas Cowboys have emphasized that they are not willing to make a trade even with a huge name like Davante Adams officially available. Jones asked for just a little bit of patience to let this team grow.

“If someone had come to you before the season started and said, ‘Would you rather us struggle a little bit during the season, or knock it out of the park during the season and lose early in the playoffs?’ There’s no question everybody would say: ‘Man, have a little less season and a little more playoffs.'”

