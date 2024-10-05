Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are having an impressive start in the 2024 season with four consecutive wins over the Ravens, Bengals, Falcons and Chargers.

However, injuries are currently a massive problem for Andy Reid especially on offense. Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice might not return and, as a consequence, the supporting cast needs to step up.

Of course, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, the criticism has been focused on Travis Kelce and his poor numbers during the first month of the schedule. To make a Super Bowl run, the tight end will be a key factor with all these absences.

What teams have won 3 Super Bowls?

No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl in three consecutive years. Even in the middle of this uphill battle, with three big injuries, the Chiefs are still favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The big question for Patrick Mahomes was about the impact of Rashee Rice knee injury which left him without the two best wide receivers in the roster. The answer was clear. Trust in veterans like Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“Those guys are always the guys that do it the right way. They’re always in the right position. They do what they’re supposed to do. Get guys lined up. I think having those guys is a luxury because you know that they’re going to be there. They’re going to get open and they’re going to make plays when their numbers are called. Obviously, we didn’t expect to have these two big injuries early in the year in the receiving room, but we have the support of those guys to step up.”