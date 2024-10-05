Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shines with goal and assist in Al Nassr's victory in Saudi Pro League

After a penalty awarded to Al Nassr, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring for his team in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates Victory after winning the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Rayyan at Al Awwal Park on September 30, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates Victory after winning the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Rayyan at Al Awwal Park on September 30, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

By Matías Persuh

In the sixth round of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr takes the lead at home against Al-Orobah. It was the Portuguese star who opened the scoring for Stefano Pioli’s side with a penalty kick.

After a clear handball in the visitor’s area, Argentine referee Yael Falcon Perez had no hesitation in calling a penalty. Ronaldo himself, after waiting for the goalkeeper’s decision, chose to shoot to the opposite side, putting Al Nassr up 1-0.

Secured the three points this matchday, Al Nassr climb to third place in the standings with 14 points from six matches. The current leaders remain Al Hilal, featuring Neymar, who have won all five of their games and will face Al Ahli later today.

Advertisement

Ronaldo provides the assist as Mane scores

A fantastic team play by the home side culminated in a 2-0 lead. Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo was the main star, making an exquisite assist to Sadio Mane from the left flank.

Advertisement

The Senegalese forward entered the opponent’s area onside, and after a brilliant assist from CR7, he finished with a cross-shot to the opposite corner, making it 2-0 for Pioli’s side.

Where to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 36

see also

Where to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 36

Advertisement

Mane makes impact by scoring twice

The experienced Senegalese forward extended the lead for Al Nassr with a beautiful goal, making it 3-0 for the home side against Al Orobah.

After receiving a cross from the opposite wing, the former Liverpool forward skillfully kept the ball from hitting the ground and delivered a precise shot that broke through the visiting goalkeeper’s defense, sealing the rout for Stefano Pioli’s side.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts shares critical update on Ohtani's teammate ahead of NLDS
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts shares critical update on Ohtani's teammate ahead of NLDS

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arch Manning performance
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arch Manning performance

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa career with Miami Dolphins
NFL

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa career with Miami Dolphins

NBA Rumors: LeBron James' surprising reasons for choosing the Lakers amid Kobe Bryant's legacy
NBA

NBA Rumors: LeBron James' surprising reasons for choosing the Lakers amid Kobe Bryant's legacy

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo