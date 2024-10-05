Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shines with goal and assist in Al Nassr's victory in Saudi Pro League

After a penalty awarded to Al Nassr, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring for his team in the Saudi Pro League.

In the sixth round of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr takes the lead at home against Al-Orobah. It was the Portuguese star who opened the scoring for Stefano Pioli’s side with a penalty kick.

After a clear handball in the visitor’s area, Argentine referee Yael Falcon Perez had no hesitation in calling a penalty. Ronaldo himself, after waiting for the goalkeeper’s decision, chose to shoot to the opposite side, putting Al Nassr up 1-0.

Secured the three points this matchday, Al Nassr climb to third place in the standings with 14 points from six matches. The current leaders remain Al Hilal, featuring Neymar, who have won all five of their games and will face Al Ahli later today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo provides the assist as Mane scores

A fantastic team play by the home side culminated in a 2-0 lead. Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo was the main star, making an exquisite assist to Sadio Mane from the left flank.

Advertisement

The Senegalese forward entered the opponent’s area onside, and after a brilliant assist from CR7, he finished with a cross-shot to the opposite corner, making it 2-0 for Pioli’s side.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 36

Advertisement

Mane makes impact by scoring twice

The experienced Senegalese forward extended the lead for Al Nassr with a beautiful goal, making it 3-0 for the home side against Al Orobah.

After receiving a cross from the opposite wing, the former Liverpool forward skillfully kept the ball from hitting the ground and delivered a precise shot that broke through the visiting goalkeeper’s defense, sealing the rout for Stefano Pioli’s side.

Advertisement