MLB News: Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts shares critical update on Ohtani's teammate ahead of NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has released crucial details about Shohei Ohtani's teammate, who is racing against the clock to recover from his injury and be ready for Game 1 of the Dodgers' Division Series.

Despite suffering a sprained right ankle late in the regular season, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani’steammate is set to play in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Freddie Freeman has been working hard to recover in time and has shown great determination to be on the field. Despite the pain, he has engaged in various training activities and expressed confidence in being ready for the game.

Manager Dave Roberts has no doubts about the first baseman’s availability. “I’m expecting him to be in the lineup,” Roberts said before Friday’s pre-NLDS workout. “What that looks like, I guess we’ll know when we see him out there. But with Freddie, I have no doubt that he’ll be ready to go.”

Freeman’s presence in the lineup is crucial for the Dodgers. His ability as a hitter and his experience in the playoffs are fundamental to the team’s success. “I feel good,” Freeman said. “Good enough.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives teammate Freddie Freeman #5 at home plate after a run scored in during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Freeman’s road to recovery for the Dodgers

Freeman has followed a rigorous rehabilitation plan to recover from his injury as quickly as possible. He has done strengthening exercises, worked on his mobility, and participated in batting and fielding practice.

Despite the pain, he has maintained a positive attitude and expressed confidence in being ready for the postseason challenge. If Freeman couldn’t play, the Dodgers would have to adjust their lineup, but Manager Dave Roberts has made it clear he expects to have him.