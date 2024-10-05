Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts shares critical update on Ohtani's teammate ahead of NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has released crucial details about Shohei Ohtani's teammate, who is racing against the clock to recover from his injury and be ready for Game 1 of the Dodgers' Division Series.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during warmups prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
© Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during warmups prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

By Alexander Rosquez

Despite suffering a sprained right ankle late in the regular season, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani’steammate is set to play in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

Freddie Freeman has been working hard to recover in time and has shown great determination to be on the field. Despite the pain, he has engaged in various training activities and expressed confidence in being ready for the game.

Manager Dave Roberts has no doubts about the first baseman’s availability. “I’m expecting him to be in the lineup,” Roberts said before Friday’s pre-NLDS workout. “What that looks like, I guess we’ll know when we see him out there. But with Freddie, I have no doubt that he’ll be ready to go.”

Advertisement

Freeman’s presence in the lineup is crucial for the Dodgers. His ability as a hitter and his experience in the playoffs are fundamental to the team’s success. “I feel good,” Freeman said. “Good enough.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives teammate Freddie Freeman #5 at home plate after a run scored in during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives teammate Freddie Freeman #5 at home plate after a run scored in during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Freeman’s road to recovery for the Dodgers

Freeman has followed a rigorous rehabilitation plan to recover from his injury as quickly as possible. He has done strengthening exercises, worked on his mobility, and participated in batting and fielding practice.

Yankees News: Aaron Boone clarifies Juan Soto\&#039;s situation amid free agency concerns before ALDS

see also

Yankees News: Aaron Boone clarifies Juan Soto"s situation amid free agency concerns before ALDS

Despite the pain, he has maintained a positive attitude and expressed confidence in being ready for the postseason challenge. If Freeman couldn’t play, the Dodgers would have to adjust their lineup, but Manager Dave Roberts has made it clear he expects to have him.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arch Manning performance
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arch Manning performance

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa career with Miami Dolphins
NFL

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa career with Miami Dolphins

NBA Rumors: LeBron James' surprising reasons for choosing the Lakers amid Kobe Bryant's legacy
NBA

NBA Rumors: LeBron James' surprising reasons for choosing the Lakers amid Kobe Bryant's legacy

MLB News: Patrick Mahomes sends strong warning to Yankees legend Derek Jeter ahead of series vs Royals
MLB

MLB News: Patrick Mahomes sends strong warning to Yankees legend Derek Jeter ahead of series vs Royals

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo