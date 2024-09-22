Dak Prescott spoke about a very controversial exchange with CeeDee Lamb during the Dallas Cowboys loss against the Ravens.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got big contract extensions from Jerry Jones, but, so far, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t seeing immediate results on the field. After another loss against the Ravens, they have a 1-2 record.

During the last two games with the Saints and Baltimore, the offense had slow starts and couldn’t keep the pace with names such as Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Right now, they’re not Super Bowl contenders in the NFL and there are some worrying cracks which might derail their season. For example, a heated exchange between Prescott and Lamb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb?

As the Dallas Cowboys were being dominated in the first half by the Baltimore Ravens, CeeDee Lamb expressed his frustration by yelling at Dak Prescott in a very controversial moment.

Of course, Prescott had to answer what happened on that sequence caught by the cameras. The veteran quarterback sent very kind words to his wide receiver with no hard feelings.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys after big loss against Ravens

“I’m not really into reading body language. I’m just making sure he doesn’t get down on himself. The body language, whether it’s good or bad, it’s irrelevant. It’s where his mind is. So, he’s going to be disappointed when you’re passionate. When you expect a lot from yourself, you’re going to be that way. So, for me, it’s just about letting him know that there’s the next play. Don’t dwell.”