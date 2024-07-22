Jordan Love wants to get a new contract and is putting more pressure on the Green Bay Packers to get it done before the 2024 NFL season.

Jordan Love is tired of waiting to get a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, which is why he’s making a big decision ahead of the 2024 NFL season, putting more pressure on the front office.

On Monday, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced at a press conference that Love has decided not to practice at training camp until a new deal gets done. However, the Packers GM doesn’t look worried as he believes they will reach an agreement soon.

“I think it was Saturday night they kind of informed us that until we get something done that he would not practice,” Gutekunst said. “Again, until something gets done before practice starts here pretty soon, he will not be practicing. But again, I think this is something we’re all working on.”

Love may have been promoted to starter last year, but he’s been in Green Bay since 2020. This is the fifth and final season of a one-year extension to his four-year rookie contract, which is why the quarterback expects an extension soon.

“We certainly understand where he’s coming from. We’d like him to be out there. It’s important for him to be out there. … But as of now, until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing. He’ll be taking part in… He reported last week, he’s taking part in everything else,” Gutekunst added.

Matt LaFleur explains how Packers will proceed without Love

With Love not practicing at training camp until he signs a new deal, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team will have to “adjust on the fly” to this situation, splitting the reps 50-50 between Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt.

“He’ll be at practice. He’s in the meetings participating. Hopefully we get something done sooner than later,” said LaFleur, who’s not “overly concerned” by Love’s absence despite acknowledging the importance of practice.