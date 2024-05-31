Tom Brady believes the Green Bay Packers handled Jordan Love's introduction to the NFL in the best possible way.

Now that he’s preparing for his first season as an NFL analyst for FOX, Tom Brady is already sharing his views on the different teams around the league. Recently, he shared his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers and their handling of Jordan Love.

In an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar explained that Green Bay was right in having Love on the bench before finally handing him the reins of the offense.

“He had Aaron Rodgers to watch,” Brady said on the show, as quoted by CBS Sports. “That’s the best type of training, in my opinion. Watch someone else do it at a very high level, and then try to emulate them with your own personality.”

A first round pick out of Utah State in 2020, Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers for three years before he got the starting job. His first season as a starter was quite impressive, as he led the Packers to a deep playoff run that included a surprise win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

Tom Brady believes teams should wait their rookie QBs

Brady sees Love’s success in 2023 as an example of how teams need to wait before throwing a promising quarterback to the field. According to the 7x Super Bowl champ, the rookie signal-callers need time before they can show their true potential.

“Maybe a little bit of a (misconception) with the draft is that these players can come in and all of a sudden become this great, professional player before they’ve really had the training and the development.”

Brady was promoted to QB1 by the Patriots in his second year in the NFL following Drew Bledsoe’s injury in Week 2 of the 2001 season against the Jets. Tom went on to keep the job to become the most accomplished player in football history, but before that, he had an entire year to get used to life at the pro level.