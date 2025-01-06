Trending topics:
NFL News: Bears could steal Super Bowl-winning head coach from the NFC to help Caleb Williams

The future looks promising for Caleb Williams as the Chicago Bears plan to interview a veteran NFC head coach who knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl ring.

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCaleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears

By Richard Tovar

The Chicago Bears are determined to improve their 2025 season for Caleb Williams and the entire team. To take the first step, the franchise is reportedly planning to interview an NFC head coach who led his team to a Super Bowl victory over a decade ago.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested permission to interview Mike McCarthy, the current Cowboys head coach, following a disappointing 2024 season where Dallas finished with a 7-10 record and ended on a two-game losing streak.

McCarthy famously won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers during the 2010 season. While he hasn’t returned to the big game since, he has led teams to multiple conference championship appearances and recently guided the Cowboys to three playoff berths.

The Bears with Caleb Williams, meanwhile, concluded their 2024 campaign with a 5-12 record—worse than their 7-10 finish in 2023. Their last playoff appearance came in 2020 under Matt Nagy, where they fell to the Saints in the Wild Card round.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys interacts with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

How McCarthy’s Coaching Style Could Benefit the Bears

McCarthy is known for his offensive philosophy, which earned him recognition during his tenure with the Packers, where they became a formidable home team. However, he is also considered a conservative coach in high-stakes games, often prioritizing minimizing mistakes. His preference for group work over individual drills aims to foster team cohesion and improve player attitudes.

How Many Super Bowls Have the Bears Won?

The Chicago Bears have won one Super Bowl in the modern NFL era, achieving victory in 1985. Before that, they secured eight league championships between 1921 and 1963. Their most recent title came in 2018, when they won the NFC North.

Richard Tovar

