NFL News: Brock Purdy sends clear message about his future with the 49ers amid contract talks

Brock Purdy didn’t hesitate to speak candidly about his impact on the San Francisco 49ers since joining the team. While the quarterback didn’t have his best season in 2024, he recognizes that a pivotal moment in his career—a potential contract extension—could be just around the corner.

Purdy’s message was clear as he reminded the 49ers‘ front office of his journey, starting as the last pick in the draft and helping propel the team to success in recent postseasons: “If we’re talking about me and my story. Being drafted last and then coming in and helping the team win and reach some pretty big heights.”

While Purdy appeared humble in his remarks, adding, “That’s something I can fall back and be like, ‘Okay, that’s what I’ve done.’ Everybody has their own opinion and that’s okay,” he subtly acknowledged that his prior NFL success should factor into discussions about his compensation.

The 2024 season was the first in Brock Purdy’s career as a starter where he finished with a losing record. In 2023, Purdy posted a strong 12-4 record, and during his five starts in 2022, he remained undefeated. Notably, he fell just 136 yards short of the 4,000-yard milestone in 2024, a benchmark he surpassed in 2023 with 4,280 passing yards.

What Happens if Purdy Doesn’t Renew and the 49ers Let Him Go?

If Brock Purdy and the 49ers part ways, the team may look to Josh Dobbs as a potential replacement. Dobbs, who spoke highly of Purdy’s performance in 2024, started for the 49ers in Week 18 and delivered a solid outing, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdy’s Current Salary

Purdy is currently earning less than $1 million per season. His base salary for 2024 is $985,000, and under his current four-year contract valued at $3.737 million, he is set to earn $1.1 million in 2025.