NBA News: Celtics' Tatum former teammate, three-point specialist, highlights areas for improvement following loss vs Thunder

The Boston Celtics, fresh off a strong season that saw them outpaced only by the Cleveland Cavaliers, remain the second-best team in the Eastern Conference and the reigning NBA champions. However, they faced a formidable challenge on Sunday against the Western Conference leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite a standout performance from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics struggled in the second half, undone by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s brilliance and lapses in execution from Tatum’s supporting cast. Jaylen Brown shares areas of improvement against this type of rival.

“Tip our cap to OKC tonight. Tougher playing team in the second half,” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown admitted postgame. “Also thought they benefited from the level of physicality they were able to get away with. Our offensive spacing gotta be better.”

Brown had a stellar first half, scoring 21 points, but was held scoreless in the second half. Credit goes to Thunder guard Lu Dort, who took on the defensive assignment of neutralizing Brown while delivering three clutch three-pointers in the closing moments, sealing the game for Oklahoma City.

The final score read 105-92 in favor of the Thunder. Jayson Tatum posted a strong line of 26 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals. Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and nine rebounds, while Derrick White contributed 11 points, four assists, and three blocks.

Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics controls the ball during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena on October 04, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

On the other side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his MVP-caliber season with an electric performance, tallying 33 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Aaron Wiggins provided a spark off the bench with 15 points, while Dort capped off his impactful night with 14 points and six rebounds.

Shai MVP campaign: A star on the rise

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander solidified his case for MVP consideration with a dominant showing against the Celtics. His ability to control the tempo, score efficiently, and contribute on both ends of the floor was evident throughout the game. Whether attacking the rim, sinking mid-range shots, or creating opportunities for his teammates, Shai’s versatility overwhelmed Boston’s elite defense.

The Thunder’s physicality also played a pivotal role in the victory. Lu Dort’s tenacious defense on Jaylen Brown in the second half stymied the Celtics’ offense. Dort’s late-game heroics, including a trio of three-pointers, underscored the depth and resilience of Oklahoma City’s roster.

This win against the Celtics not only bolsters Shai’s NBA MVP candidacy but also underscores the Thunder’s rise as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. With Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way and the team rallying around his stellar play, Oklahoma City is proving it has both the star power and depth to compete at the highest level.

