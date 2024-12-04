The Green Bay Packers are eager to defeat the Lions in Week 14. Recently, Green Bay received a slight advantage for their game, as some plays from Dan Campbell‘s team were leaked and ended up in Matt LaFleur’s hands.

Week 14 promises one of the most exciting matchups of the 2024 NFL season. The Lions will host the Packers on Thursday Night Football in a game that could shape the future of both teams this season.

A victory for Detroit would virtually secure them the NFC North title. However, a win for the Packers would narrow the gap for the division’s top spot in what has been an already competitive race.

Matt LaFleur shares his thoughts on the Lions’ leaked plays

The rivalry between the Packers and the Lions is as fierce as ever. Both teams are experiencing one of their best stretches in recent years, with both eyeing playoff berths.

The Lions currently lead the NFC North with an impressive 11-1 record, while the Packers sit close behind at 9-3. Detroit has enjoyed an outstanding season, particularly on offense, but Green Bay has remained competitive despite significant changes to their roster.

Now, the two NFC North rivals meet for the second time in the 2024 season. In their first clash, Detroit won 24-14 on the road, but this time, the Packers might have a small edge—ironically, thanks to the Lions themselves.

Over the weekend, running back Jahmyr Gibbs accidentally leaked some Lions plays on social media. While Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has seen the material, he assured Dan Campbell that he has no plans to exploit this information during their matchup.

Screenshot of Jahmyr Gibbs’ social media post with Lions’ plays

“I’m sure our guys aren’t going to sit there and study every code word they have in their offense,” Matt LaFleur said, per NFL.com. “I mean, you can get this stuff from the TV copies. I mean, there are certain things you can pick up off the TV copies. That’s why most teams, I would say probably every team in the league, listen to what they’re putting out there as well as what the opponent is putting out there and you try to piece it together. Personally, I think it’s probably a little bit overrated.”

What happens if the Packers defeat the Lions in Week 14?

Fans across the league are eagerly anticipating one of the most intriguing Thursday Night Football games this season. In Week 14, the Lions will host the Packers in a showdown with significant implications for both teams.

If the Packers win, they would improve to 10-3 while the Lions drop to 11-2. Additionally, if the Vikings defeat the Falcons, they would tie with Detroit, creating a much tighter division race heading into the final three weeks of the season.

