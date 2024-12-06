Amik Robertson sends a strong message to Packers and the entire NFL about the Lions

The Detroit Lions’ thrilling victory over the Green Bay Packers was even more impressive given the home team’s defensive challenges, with several key linemen sidelined due to injuries. Despite the setbacks, the Lions delivered, and cornerback Amik Robertson made it clear what this team is all about.

Robertson, who played a key role in the win, didn’t mince words when addressing the Packers’ effort. “They try to be competitive, but you can tell they’re not competitive,” he said after the game.

The cornerback doubled down, emphasizing the Lions’ identity as aggressors in the league. “We hunting, we ain’t the hunted,” Robertson declared. Reflecting on the Packers’ performance, he added, “I know the real them. Great team, but I feel like it’s a lot of pretenders.” With this victory, the Lions improved to an impressive 12-1 regular season record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amik Robertson is a recent addition to Detroit’s defensive roster. Previously with the Raiders from 2020 to 2023, he joined Dan Campbell’s squad in 2024. The game against Green Bay marked another step in his integration into a team that continues to establish itself as an NFC powerhouse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Amik Robertson Have Playoff Experience?

No, Robertson has not yet appeared in the playoffs. His best seasons with the Raiders came in 2022 and 2023, when he started 12 of 17 games in his final year, recording 50 combined tackles and two interceptions.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dan Campbell delivers another strong locker room speech after thrilling win over Packers

Robertson’s Salary With the Lions

Robertson’s annual salary with Detroit is $4.62 million under a two-year, $9.25 million deal that includes a $1.65 million signing bonus. His contract runs through the 2025 season, after which he will become a free agent in 2026.