NFL News: Key Buccaneers DL added to injury report ahead of sunday's game against Washington

The Buccaneers will have to make adjustments before the game against Washington, which will be the first home game on their schedule.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their first game of the 2024 NFL season at home against the Washington Commanders, the team faces a setback with the recent addition of a key defensive lineman to the injury report.

Calijah Kancey, who has been a standout for the Buccaneers since 2023, has now been listed on the injury report with a calf injury. Kancey, who started 14 games last season and appeared in both postseason contests, is officially questionable for the game against the Washington Commanders scheduled for September 8, just two days away. The kickoff is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Kancey was named the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year after an impressive debut season with the Buccaneers, recording 10 tackles for loss and over ten quarterback hits. His performance has been a highlight for the team, making his potential absence particularly concerning.

How many home games has Kancey played for the Buccaneers?

So far, Kancey has played a total of 8 games with the Buccaneers, maintaining a 4-4 record at home. His most recent appearance at Raymond James Stadium was against the New Orleans Saints, where the Buccaneers suffered a 13-23 defeat. In that game, Kancey participated in 43 defensive snaps. He has yet to face the Washington Commanders.

What school did Kancey attend?

Before joining the NFL, Kancey played college football at the University of Pittsburgh in the ACC. Over his college career, which spanned 37 games, the last two seasons (2021 and 2022) were particularly notable, as he recorded a total of 66 tackles.

What is the significance of Calijah Kancey’s injury to the Buccaneers?

Calijah Kancey’s injury is significant because he is a key player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive line. His absence could weaken the team’s ability to stop opposing offenses, potentially impacting their chances of winning games.

