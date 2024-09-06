Who is Zeeba, the US national anthem singer for the Eagles vs. Packers NFL 2024 International game?

Zeeba, the singer for the Eagles vs. Packers game, brings a unique and personal story to the field. This young man, born in California to Brazilian roots, has a tale that's as intriguing as his performance.

The second official game of the 2024 NFL regular season won’t be played on US soil. Instead, it will take place in Brazil, where a young singer known as Zeeba will perform the US national anthem before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

Zeeba, a singer with both Brazilian and American roots, has been tapped to perform the US national anthem at the second NFL Week 1 game. Born in San Diego, California to Brazilian parents, Zeeba’s unique background makes him the perfect choice for this international event.

Sharing the spotlight with Zeeba will be Brazilian singer Luisa Sonza, who will perform the Brazilian national anthem. Sonza expressed her excitement about the opportunity to represent her country on such a big stage.

How popular is Zeeba?

The singer has made a name for himself internationally with hit songs like “Hear Me Now,” which has achieved triple platinum status in Brazil and gold certifications in Denmark, Germany.

The news of Zeeba’s performance at the NFL game has been making waves for weeks. The young singer expressed his enthusiasm on social media, stating that he was “excited” for the opportunity to sing the national anthem.

The historic game will be played at the Corinthians Arena, home to the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians and a venue for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. This stadium is large, with a capacity of 47,252 seats, and has seen a record attendance of 63,267 fans during a soccer World Cup match.

