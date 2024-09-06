Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott surprisingly changes his mind about contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott made a shocking statement about his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott is ready to start a new season with the Dallas Cowboys. However, just hours before Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback hasn’t received a contract extension.

Although the star player delivered MVP numbers in 2023, Jerry Jones is not willing to make him the highest paid player in NFL history. That has sparked a massive controversy.

During the last few days, Dak Prescott said he didn’t fear free agency trying to win a Super Bowl. Now, in a shocking turn of events, everything has suddenly changed.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott has all the leverage against Jerry Jones. If the Dallas Cowboys don’t give him a contract extension soon, the quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Remember, Jones has no chance to use a franchise tag on Prescott and the player also keeps a no trade clause in his current deal. Dak is absolutely on the driver’s seat.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

A few days ago, Dak Prescott seemed ready to test free agency by exposing Jerry Jones for his lack of action in the negotiations. “It shows just how people feel. I think it says a lot if it is or if it isn’t (new contract).”

However, just hours before the start of the season, the quarterback hinted he wants to stay in Dallas and win a Super Bowl. A sudden change of mind. “That’s what motivates me on being here, honestly, is to be the quarterback that does it, that wins it (the Super Bowl). I don’t think that winning it any other place would be the same as winning it here. That’s A-No. 1 why I want to be here, to be honest with you.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

