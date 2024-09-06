Jerry Jones is running out of time if he wants to give Dak Prescott a contract extension. The Dallas Cowboys make their debut next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and, after that, it seems very complicated to reach an agreement.

The big problem for Jones is that Prescott wants to become the highest paid player in NFL history. After Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love got new deals with $55 million annually, the benchmark was unavoidable.

Although Prescott hasn’t won the Super Bowl, there’s no question he is a top quarterback in the league. Just last year, Dak put MVP numbers behind the eventual winner, Lamar Jackson.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

Before the game against the Cleveland Browns, Jerry Jones faced the press one last time and had to answer what’s the situation with Dak Prescott. It wasn’t a very optimistic statement. “I won’t be discussing anything at all about Dak business or contract at this particular time.”

It’s a shocking change of events because, just a few days ago, Jones sounded ready to work out a new contract during an interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN.

“When you look at what he brings to the table, as opposed to the alternative, the alternative is not a one year alternative. It’s a several year alternative. So, when you look at the prospects of the likelihood of him over the next five years knocking on that door, I like those odds. That to me is where you go.”

How much money will Dak Prescott get from the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott will ask for at least $60 million per year in his contract with the Dallas Cowboys or another team. That’s why Jerry Jones is waiting. If the quarterback wins the Super Bowl, that price or even higher will be worthy. If not, time to start all over again maybe without Dak.

“We have the challenge of not only recouping what we have spent on him over the last four years. We’ve got to add that to what we’re going to be paying him for the future. Now, that’s not Dak’s problem. It’s the Dallas Cowboys problem because that money is not going to be there to spend on supporting cast. We’ve got to ask ourselves. Can we have the kind of success that Dak deserves, we deserve, his teammates deserve, our fans deserve? Can we do that and get in the range to afford Dak?”