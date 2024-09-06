NBA News: Former LeBron James teammate gets real on Russell Westbrook to Lakers trade in 2021

Los Angeles Lakers' former 2020 champion and LeBron James' teammate gets real about his departure from the team for the Russell Westbrook trade.

The 2020 NBA Championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers were a dominant force, led by LeBron James and surrounded by a well-rounded supporting cast. But when the Lakers made the decision to bring Russell Westbrook in 2021, the team dynamic shifted, and some key players were sent packing. One of those players, a former champion with the Lakers, has now spoken out about how he felt after being traded.

After winning the title in the 2019-2020 season, the Lakers fell short in the following year, leading to a major shakeup. Kyle Kuzma, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, were traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Westbrook.

Reflecting on the trade, Kuzma shared his thoughts during an interview with ALL-STAR Magazine: “It’s tough because they kind of gave up on me and that team a little too early,” Kuzma said. “I think they panicked a bit. But in the NBA, things happen fast. You never know what’s coming next. It’s always a revolving door, and we had a rough stretch, so it happens.“

Kuzma also touched on the difficulties the Lakers faced during their title defense. “We were up 2-1 in the playoffs, and Anthony Davis got hurt, and things fell apart,” Kuzma added. “That 2020-21 season was tough for us—LeBron got hurt, AD was down, and we had a lot of different lineups. Coming off the bubble championship in October and starting the next season just two months later was hard. But if AD stayed healthy, we would’ve won back-to-back.”

LeBron James #23, Kyle Kuzma #0 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers huddle during the first half in game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

Kuzma on learning from LeBron and AD

Despite his exit, Kuzma remains grateful for his time alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In an interview with SB Nation’s Nicole Ganglani, Kuzma explained how playing with the two superstars shaped his career.

“Everything—how to be a pro, how to motivate people, how to work, how to be a businessman—those were some of the most important lessons of my life,” Kuzma said. “I took a backseat to really watch and learn. Everything I learned then, I’m applying now, and I’m trying to pass it on to others.”

Dwight Howard criticizes Rob Pelinka for breaking up the team

Former Lakers center Dwight Howard also weighed in on the team’s decision to break up their championship roster. On his podcast Above The Rim with DH12, Howard, took aim at Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, suggesting that the team could have repeated as champions if they had kept the core intact.

“After we won, they started tweaking the roster,” Howard said. “I’mma tell you who it was—Rob Pelinka, man. Rob, why did you do that to us?” I still love you, Rob, but man, we had the squad. If we had run it back, we would’ve been healthier and had a shot at another title.”