NBA News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts to nickname given by French broadcasters at Olympics

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacted to a nickname that French broadcasters gave to him at the Olympic final between Team USA and France.

Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States looks on during the Men's Quarterfinal match between Team Brazil and Team USA
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #4 of Team United States looks on during the Men's Quarterfinal match between Team Brazil and Team USA

By Gianni Taina

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry played a pivotal role in helping Team USA capture their fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, defeating France in the final. Alongside LeBron James, Curry delivered standout performances, particularly in the semifinal against Serbia and the final against France, where he dropped 24 points, including four crucial three-pointers in 2 minutes to seal the victory.

While Curry’s heroics were celebrated in the U.S., French broadcasters had a much different reaction to his performance. During the game, French commentators exclaimed, “This devil named Curry is hurting us,” in reference to his dominant shooting display.

In a recent appearance on The Late Show, Curry addressed the nickname, laughing it off. “They did. They really did,” Curry said. “I watched a lot of the highlights, and the French broadcast was hilarious. ‘The Devil Curry does it again.’ I will not be adopting that nickname, though.”

Curry still relives Olympics highlights

Curry, now an Olympic gold medalist for the first time in his career, is clearly proud of the achievement. He even updated his Instagram bio to reflect the milestone, swapping outGuard for the @Warriors” with Olympic Gold Medalist.” In an interview with CNBC, he admitted he still watches highlights from his performance in the final.

LeBron James Kevin Durant Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

“Seven-game series are a long build-up, but this was just one game—40 minutes to get it done,” Curry said. “That last three minutes against France, in France, was storybook stuff. It still hasn’t really sunk in. We knew winning gold was going to be hard, but the way it happened? I still watch some highlights.”

Curry signs contract extension with Warriors

Amid rumors of a possible LeBron James-Stephen Curry pairing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry and the Warriors have put those speculations to rest. The two-time MVP has officially signed a contract extension with Golden State, securing his place with the team through the 2026-27 season. According to ESPN, the deal will pay the NBA’s all-time three-point leader nearly $63 million per year.

This extension effectively ends any chance of a reunion between Curry and James on the same NBA team after their successful run together at the Olympics. Fans will now have to watch their Olympic chemistry play out in international competition rather than on an NBA court.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

