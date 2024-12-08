Trending topics:
NFL News: Kyle Shanahan warns of the consequences if the 49ers falter against the Rams on TNF

The San Francisco 49ers have one final home game in Week 15 before hitting the road to face Miami. Their TNF matchup against the Los Angeles Rams will be critical, and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t mince words about the stakes.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers celebrated a well-earned Week 14 victory at home, snapping a tough losing streak with a dominant 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Shanahan was quick to shift focus to their upcoming Thursday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium, delivering a clear message to his team.

“If you don’t take care of business on Thursday, there’s not much to celebrate about today,” Shanahan said bluntly after the win. While proud of his players’ performance, he emphasized that the victory would only truly matter if they capitalize on the momentum. “The only way we’re really gonna enjoy today is if we take care of business on Thursday,” he added.

The 49ers, now 6-7 and clinging to the final spot in the NFC West, face mounting pressure as the Rams also gained ground with a win over the Bills this week. The NFC playoff race is heating up, and every game will be crucial as both teams fight for a Wild Card spot.

Shanahan Dismisses Exit Rumors

Amid rumors of a potential departure, Shanahan reassured fans of his commitment to the 49ers. “I don’t know why [those rumors] come out, but I don’t want to be any place in the world other than here,” he said, putting to rest speculation about his future.

What’s Ahead for the 49ers

San Francisco’s path to the postseason remains challenging. After hosting the Rams in Week 15, they face the Dolphins, Lions, and Cardinals to close out the regular season. With only two home games left, the 49ers must likely win all four contests to keep their playoff dreams alive.

