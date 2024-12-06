NFL News: Lions' Jared Goff sends strong signal to rest of the league after win vs Packers

The Detroit Lions‘ win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season is important because the team, led by star quarterback Jared Goff, not only clinched a playoff berth, but also extended its outstanding record to 12-1 and comfortably leads the NFC North.

At a time of celebration for qualifying, the final stretch of the regular season will be about oiling up and strengthening a team that has won eleven straight. The bar is high; the Lions must maintain this form if they are to compete for a Super Bowl berth.

Goff threw for three touchdowns in the win over the Packers (his second against them this season) and his level is still very high, but it’s always time for the Lions quarterback to demand more of his competitive rhythm. For that reason, he has made no secret of his desire to stay focused.

“I’m working, trying to get better. I’ve been playing really well since I’ve been here and I feel like I’m playing better than ever right now, but I’ve got to keep going every game. Tonight was a great win and I’m glad I was able to get it,” Goff said of his level after the win over the Packers.

Lions vs Colts NOV 24 November 24, 2024: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during pregame of NFL game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits CSM.

Dan Campbell’s statements after the win over the Packers

The Lions’ head coach delivered a speech to his players that lived up to the moment. “I told them they would never forget this game,” Campbell said of his message in the minutes leading up to the Packers game.

“Guys, I am very proud of you. That’s one way to show it. You talk about pressure? We live under pressure. That’s where we thrive. You guys did it again. No matter who’s playing for us, no matter what’s going on. You always find a way to win. That’s what champions do. This is not a fluke, man. Just stay the course,” was Campbell’s message to the Lions after Thursday night’s win.

Amik Anderson sent a strong message to the Packers

The back and forth didn’t stop with Clark’s words, but there was some backlash from the Lions’ side as well. Cornerback Amik Anderson spoke to the press after the win over the Packers and came to a blunt conclusion. “They’re trying to be competitive, but you can tell they’re not,” the Detroit player said of the Green Bay franchise.

