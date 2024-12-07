NFL News: Lions QB Jared Goff sends strong warning to the rest of the teams after victory vs Packers

The Detroit Lions‘ journey this season in the NFL has moved from being a promise to becoming a reality. After the important victory last Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, the team led by Jared Goff secured their playoff spot. However, the talented QB knows that his goal is still far from being achieved.

Although Dan Campbell’s team has secured a spot in the next phase, the NFC North still doesn’t have a clear winner. Both the Lions, Vikings, and Packers have proven to be serious contenders, and the number one spot in this division is still up for grabs.

Goff, the undisputed leader of the Lions, made his stance clear after securing his 12th win of the season: “Certainly not what our ultimate goal is, we want to win this division and got some work to do still. But yeah cool to know that we’re in the dance and want to see where we’re seeded now.”

Detroit not only aims to win their division, but they also know internally that their number one goal is still qualifying for the Super Bowl. Without a doubt, a task that has long eluded them.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) sets the offense during the Detroit Lions versus the Green Bay Packers game on Thursday December 5, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

The Lions still have four games ahead of them to achieve their goal: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings.

Goff knows that the offense is not just his strength

The strong performance of the Lions this season is not only due to the effectiveness of Jared Goff and his teammates on offense, but also because the talented QB knows he has teammates who will support him while it’s not his turn on the field.

“I got to talk about the defense real quick. What our defense did this week is tremendous and I know the points – whatever, they had guys out there that got here on Sunday that were playing and doing a hell of a job. Credit (Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn) AG, credit that staff over there, and credit those freaking players for playing their tails off today. They went out there, they let it hang and played hard ball, and made it hard on them – it was fun to watch.”

Dan Campbell has full confidence in his team’s talent

In games like these, decision-making often proves to be decisive for the final result. The Lions frequently take risks on fourth downs, and much of this is due to the confidence Dan Campbell instills in them during these moments.

Regarding this situation, Goff was decisive: “Bigger than anything. That’s all you want from a head coach is to believe in you and that gives us that little extra umph to want to make it happen and I’m not the one running or blocking but I’m sure those guys up front say, ‘Alright you’re giving it to us to make this game and finish this game off on our terms.’ Yeah, it means a ton.”

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the Detroit Lions versus the Green Bay Packers game on Thursday December 5, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

The team led by Dan Campbell has just four games remaining in the regular season this NFL year. Two of those are divisional matchups, which could ultimately determine who will be the winner of the NFC North.

On December 15th, they will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. They will then have two consecutive away games, first visiting the Bears in Chicago and then heading to San Francisco to face the 49ers. Their final game will be at home on January 5th against the Minnesota Vikings.