Jared Goff‘s journey in the NFL has been as dynamic as it has been fascinating. From being the first overall pick in the 2016 draft to leading the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, his career has seen its fair share of highs and lows.

However, his true renaissance came with the Detroit Lions, where he not only revitalized his game but also the spirit of a historically struggling team. Today, the quarterback stands as a key figure in the National Football League.

Backed by a massive contract with the Lions, he has secured his place among the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks, significantly boosting his fortune and cementing his status as one of the wealthiest stars in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Jared Goff’s net worth?

NFL star and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff boasts a net worth of $100 million as of November 2024, with a salary of approximately $53 million, according to sources like Sportskeeda, Clutch Points and EssentiallySports.

Advertisement

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during player introductions of NFL game action against the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

The quarterback current contract, signed in May 2024, is a four-year extension worth $212 million, making him the highest-paid athlete in the history of professional sports in Detroit.

Advertisement

The deal includes $170 million in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $53 million, reflecting head coach Dan Campbell‘s confidence in Goff’s ability to lead the team to success.

Before joining the Lions, he played for the Los Angeles Rams, where he signed a four-year, $134 million extension in 2019, with $110 million guaranteed, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His success with the Rams, particularly leading the team to Super Bowl LIII, significantly boosted his market value. Beyond his on-field performance, he has also shown skill in expanding his financial influence.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts on November 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

On the investment front, he has made significant moves, including a $4 million investment in Glosslab and $10 million in Underdog Fantasy, showcasing his strategic acumen off the field.

Advertisement

Jared Goff’s career earnings through years

Detroit Lions

2024 | $26.7 million

2023 | $26 million

2022 | $26.2 million

2021 | $25.7 million

Advertisement

Los Angeles Rams

2021 | $2.5 million

2020 | $31.1 million

2019 | $26 million

2018 | $3 million

2017 | $1.7 million

2016 | $19 million

Jared Goff’s endorsements

Jared Goff has an impressive portfolio of endorsements with brands like Nike, Bose, Pizza Hut, Hulu, Red Bull, Banana Republic and BMW, earning him approximately $2 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, he launched his merchandise line, JG16, whose proceeds support scholarships for underprivileged youth through initiatives like the Fate Programs Scholarship Fund, as Sportskeeda reported.

Jared Goff’s real estate holdings

Jared Goff has made strategic investments in real estate alongside his NFL earnings and endorsements. One of his most notable properties is a luxurious home in Hidden Hills, California, valued at over $4 million.

Advertisement

This residence boasts high-end amenities, including a state-of-the-art home theater and a modern gym. Beyond his primary residence, he has diversified his real estate portfolio through the acquisition of rental properties.