Even though the Packers were going through a rough patch in the 2022 NFL regular season, Aaron Rodgers' performance against the Cowboys saw him climb to the top spots in an important category.

Things in the NFL can change from one week to another. If not, just ask the Packers. Green Bay had been on a five-game losing streak, but a statement win against the Dallas Cowboys has suddenly changed the outlook for Aaron Rodgers and company.

Yes, Matt LaFleur's men still have a lot of work to do. The Minnesota Vikings remain atop the NFC North, the Packers continue to have a losing record, but there are many weeks left and things are wide open.

Sunday's performance suggests the Packers shouldn't be counted out yet, with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson having a breakout game and Rodgers having his best performance in weeks. In fact, if we look at his stats, we might be surprised.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers doing fine in important QB stat

It's safe to say this looked like a disappointing campaign for a back-to-back NFL MVP, but after 10 weeks, the Packers icon is actually not doing that bad in one of the most important stats.

Aaron Rodgers is currently 5th in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 17, tied with potential Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith. That's only one short of Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, while Josh Allen is second with 20 and Patrick Mahomes leads the list with 25.

While Rodgers struggles in other areas, such as QBR, this is an encouraging sign after everything that's been said about him. Many claim that Father Time had finally caught up to him, but the four-time MVP is trying to prove them wrong.