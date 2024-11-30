Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs officially became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the NFL. It all happened after a thrilling 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, it’s clear that the Chiefs haven’t found their best version yet. In a span of three weeks, they lost the undefeated season against the Bills, almost went to overtime with the Panthers and, if not for a controversial call by the referees, the Raiders might have pulled the upset.

So, trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Mahomes got real about the chances to defend title. Right now, they’re not favorites to do it even with an impressive record.

What is the Chiefs’ record right now?

The Chiefs have an 11-1 record as first place in the AFC West. Although they control their destiny to clinch home-field advantage and win the division, Patrick Mahomes isn’t happy with the current status of the team.

“It keeps you hungry. You’re not satisfied with where we’re at even though we’re winning football games. We know we have to get better. I think everybody in that locker room knows we have to get better. We want to go and prove that. Our goal over these last few games is to prove the team that we believe we really are going into the playoffs.”

Have the Chiefs clinched a playoff spot?

The Chiefs have already secured a playoff spot, but, they just have a one-game advantage over the Buffalo Bills for the No.1 seed in the AFC. However, Mahomes sent a big warning to the rest of the NFL.

“We just hold ourselves to such a high standard that we don’t feel like we’re playing our best football. We’ve got to find a way to build up so we can play great as a full entire team. It’s awesome that we’re finding ways to get wins. At the end of the day, that’s what you’re going for. But our goal is to get to that Super Bowl. We’re going to try to continue to get better so that we’re playing our best football hopefully by the end of the year.”