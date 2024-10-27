Trending topics:
NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers could lose key quarterback with injury for game against Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose one of their possible starting quarterbacks for the game against the New York Giants.

Justin Fields quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJustin Fields quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t defined their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. It’s a very controversial race between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson which, so far, has produced a 5-2 record.

Fields took over as QB1 after Wilson suffered a calf injury during preseason. The former player of the Chicago Bears delivered solid numbers with 10 total touchdowns and only one interception, but, when Russell was healthy, Mike Tomlin made a change.

In one of the most intriguing stories in the NFL, Russell Wilson led the Steelers to 37 points against the New York Jets and, due to the the explosiveness of the offense, might be the key factor to make a Super Bowl run.

Who got injured on the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers listed Justin Fields as questionable with a hamstring injury before the game on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium.

Furthermore, according to a report from Jay Glazer, the situation could end up with Fields missing the matchup. “I just got off the phone with Mike Tomlin. He said Justin Fields actually tweaked his hamstring late this week. Doesn’t think he is going to be able to go tomorrow night. Not sure yet. Probably going to get an MRI after the game. So, it’s going to be all Russell Wilson”.

