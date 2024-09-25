Ben Roethlisberger spoke about who should be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A big debate between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Ben Roethlisberger was the last quarterback to win a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It happened more than 15 years ago and that’s why the title drought is worrying for one of the most important franchises in the NFL.

After the retirement of Big Ben, the plan for Mike Tomlin was to use Mitch Trubisky as a transition player and then develop Kenny Pickett. That ended in absolute disaster.

This season, Omar Khan had enough of that situation signing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. In a surprising turn of events, thanks to the defense and solid performances by Fields, the Steelers are part of an exclusive group of undefeated teams in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers?

Justin Fields will remain as the starting quarterback of the Steelers for the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. After another impressive victory facing the Chargers, Ben Roethlisberger believes Pittsburgh might have found their man of the future.

“If this is the guy we’re gonna get, this might be the guy for the future. I’m just being honest. I’m saying he might be the guy. He’s showing it. He’s doing it with his legs. He’s doing it with his arm. He took chances. He protected the ball. What I saw was him taking more chances throwing the ball. He showed a lot. Growth and poise against a Top 5 defense (Chargers).”

Why is Russell Wilson not starting for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson was supposed to be the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but, a calf injury in preseason sidelined him. In fact, during the first three weeks of the regular season, he’s been the No.3 quarterback in the depth chart because of that.

So far, the veteran quarterback hasn’t been ready to take the field and, considering how Justin Fields is playing, Big Ben thinks the debate could be over. “There were no turnovers. He was efficient. What I saw is a guy that is going to keep getting better.”

