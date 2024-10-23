Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers could make blockbuster trade for star wide receiver

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready for a big trade which could help Russell Wilson.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won the Super Bowl in 15 years. As a consequence, general manager Omar Khan made big moves to bring Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

However, even with a clear upgrade at the quarterback position, the offense still lacks explosiveness as the only threat as wide receiver has been George Pickens considering Diontae Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

Now, if the Steelers want to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, a trade might be the only way to achieve that. Two names have suddenly emerged in the market before the NFL deadline.

Will the Steelers make a trade for a wide receiver?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently favorites in the odds to land Cooper Kupp (-125) if the Los Angeles Rams indeed are willing to make a blockbuster trade. According to a report from Dianna Russini, Sean McVay could approve the operation. Chargers (+400), Buccaneers (+600) and Lions (+700) are also in the race, but, according to experts, Mike Tomlin should have a clear lead.

It’s important to remember that DeAndre Hopkins is already off the board as he will be new player of the Kansas City Chiefs. A massive boost for Andy Reid’s offense.

NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

If Kupp doesn’t get traded or signs with another team, many reports point at Mike Williams as the other huge name for the Steelers. After the arrival of Davante Adams to the New York Jets, Williams has been relegated on the depth chart and Pittsburgh could offer a fresh start.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

