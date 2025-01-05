For players like Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, the MVP race seems all but decided. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson once again delivered a standout performance in the final game of the NFL regular season, cementing his case for the league’s most coveted individual honor. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t hesitate to outline the compelling reasons why Jackson deserves the MVP award.

When analyzing quarterbacks who made a significant impact this season, names like Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills come to mind. Both have had exceptional campaigns. However, Jackson’s statistics have set him apart as the clear frontrunner for MVP. His numbers speak volumes about his dominance.

Head coach Harbaugh was asked about Jackson’s chances of claiming the award, and his response left no doubt about his confidence. “I mean, 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, more than 900 rushing yards, and over 20,000 career passing yards. What else needs to be said?” Harbaugh remarked.

Beyond the numbers, Harbaugh highlighted Jackson’s intangibles, praising the quarterback not just as a player but as a person. “He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter, and he’s relentless. He’s one of a kind,” Harbaugh said, emphasizing Jackson’s unmatched work ethic and determination.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens on December 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

Harbaugh praises Jackson’s dedication

As the Ravens secure their spot in the playoffs, head coach John Harbaugh didn’t hold back in praising Lamar Jackson’s influence on the team. Beyond the impressive stats, Jackson’s leadership has been a cornerstone for the squad—a quality Harbaugh highlighted during his postgame comments after their regular-season finale.

“There’s Lamar in the locker room, and he’s not happy with the last drive. If we didn’t handle it perfectly, he wants it fixed,” Harbaugh said, emphasizing Jackson’s relentless commitment to perfection. This dedication, Harbaugh added, will be critical as the Ravens prepare for the postseason.

Jackson’s stellar showing against the Browns

Lamar Jackson continued to prove why he’s a leading MVP candidate with a standout performance against the Browns. Completing 50% of his passes, Jackson demonstrated that no matter the opponent, the stakes, or the pressure, he consistently rises to the occasion. His 217 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and 63 rushing yards further solidified his status as one of the league’s most dynamic players.

As the playoffs loom, Jackson and the Ravens face their biggest tests yet. The team will rely heavily on their quarterback to be at peak performance as they chase a Super Bowl title in February.

