NFL News: Ravens HC John Harbaugh makes something clear to Lamar Jackson about Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens fell narrowly to the Kansas City Chiefs in their 2024 NFL debut. Had Isaiah Likely wore one cleats size smaller, Lamar Jackson may have won the game in the last second. The Ravens did not look far from their game from last season. However, lack of touches from new runningback Derrick Henry concerned many fans. John Harbaugh addressed this decision and madesomething clear to Jackson and the Ravens about how the offense will operate.

Lamar rushed for 122 yards during the Ravens week 1 game at Arrowhead. Henry, on the other hand, only rushed for 46 yards with just three less carries than the QB. That is a concerning look on a team that must focus on keeping their franchise quarterback healthy and who recently went all in for free agent Henry. Harbaugh, however, explained this statline was not a fluke and that indeed this is how he shall scheme his offense.

“We rushed for 185 yards overall, and a lot of that is Lamar, but that’s the formula. The formula is all the guys together — it’s not just the one guy. We didn’t bring Derrick [Henry] to be the guy that gets the ball 30 times a game. He’s done that before. That’s really not the plan. The plan is Derrick, Lamar, Mark, Isaiah, Zay, Bate, Nelly. That’s the plan in this offense going forward,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Vault.

Lamar may want a word on that gameplan

Jackson’s 2024 NFL season first game has shown mixed feelings. It felt strange to the naked eye at first sight, and the funny feeling does not fade away as the days go by. Lamar did not look like his MVP version from last year, he missed a couple of throws any QB in the league is expected to hit blindfolded, let alone the reigning most valuable player.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a 17-10 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

His rushing game excelled, however, that is the one side of his style that has never raised any eyebrows. The fact Harbaugh seems content with exploiting his quarterback on basically every single playcall, it is curious to say the least. Jackson was asked if he thought high-volume rushing attempts was sustainable.

“I don’t know, but I’m not trying to find out. We got Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, those guys. But, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, and in that type of game, sometimes you got to do what you got to do.”

Harbaugh may have guided Jackson towards that attitude as he previously stated.

“I’m comfortable with a physical football team across the board, whatever it takes in a given situation to try to find a way to make a play and win the game.“

What’s next for the Ravens?

Baltimore will look to bounce back after their week 1 loss when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday’s noon. The Raiders are coming off a loss in which they allowed 176 rushing yards to (John’s brother) Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers, whose run game has already made a good first impression in his return to the NFL.

