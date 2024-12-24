NFL News: Packers' Jordan Love sends clear message on Super Bowl race after big win over Saints

Green Bay Packers crushed New Orleans Saints 34-0 and secured their ticket to the playoffs of the 2024 NFL season. With a record of 11-4 and supported by star player Jordan Love, head coach Matt LaFleur’s team is on its way to fight for the Super Bowl.

Getting into the playoffs is no guarantee of going far in the postseason. The Packers know this, since they have been unable to win the Super Bowl since the 2010 season. In spite of the current good performance, there are things to improve in order to make a leap in quality. In the current campaign, Green Bay only lost to Detroit Lions (twice), Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, three teams with better records.

Although the Saints are not an indicator of strength, the Packers showed character and scored more than 30 points for the fifth consecutive game, which speaks of a good momentum on offense led by Love. To be in this position means keeping the bar high and demanding good performances, as the 26-year-old quarterback said after the win over New Orleans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Love’s clear message about Packers in playoffs

“I still think there are a lot more points ahead for us. I don’t believe the offense is too far away from functioning at full strength. I just think it’s little things that, when we start getting more consistent and focusing on them, the sky’s the limit for the offense,” Love said at a press conference. The sky, in that case, is the Super Bowl.

Jordan Love, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Jordan Love’s performance vs Saints

Love completed 16 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ big win over the Saints. While it was a quiet matchup for the Green Bay quarterback, the focus now begins to turn to getting out of the Wild Card round. Both the Love-led offense and LaFleur’s team defense could be in the top 10 in the NFL in points for the first time since their last NFL championship win.

Advertisement

see also Jordan Love's net worth: How rich is the Green Bay Packers quarterback?

Green Bay Packers’ last regular season games

After securing a playoff berth for the fifth time in the last six NFL campaigns, the Packers will now try to get into a rhythm to finish their regular season participation. The next two games will be interesting tests against divisional rivals Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.