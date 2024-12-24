Man United legend recalls the time Sir Alex Ferguson made Cristiano Ronaldo cry

Joining one of the world’s best teams is a daunting challenge, especially at a young age. When Sir Alex Ferguson signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003 after an impressive performance in a friendly game against Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United as a promising talent. However, his early days were not without struggle. In a recent interview with BBC, Rio Ferdinand revealed that Ferguson once made Cristiano cry in the locker room.

“We’d been to Portugal and played a couple of games, and he hadn’t played well, Cristiano, because he was young, he tried too hard,” said Ferdinand also adding “I remember we played Benfica, and the manager ripped into Cristiano. ‘Who d’you think you are? You’re coming in here trying to prove to everybody who you think you are, you think you’re a superstar’ and I remember Cristiano in tears in the changing room. And I was like, ‘This manager don’t care, man. He don’t care who you are’. But then look at the player that he became. He needed moments like that. And the manager knew that he could be soft and nice with him, but he had to be hard as well to get him to where he got to, the world’s best player when he left.”

Ferguson is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, crafting the most successful Manchester United teams ever. However, many players have since confessed that his tough and demanding nature could be overwhelming, even for someone as talented as Ronaldo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Ferguson’s intensity, his success stemmed from his unparalleled ability to understand what each player needed for motivation. With Ronaldo, Ferguson not only pushed him to excel but also acted as a father figure. Following the death of Ronaldo’s father, Ferguson gave him the freedom to be with his family during that difficult time, a gesture Ronaldo has publicly thanked him for on numerous occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani hold the cup after their victory during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Ferguson’s approach helped Ronaldo thrive, culminating in a Ballon d’Or win in 2008 and cementing his status as the world’s best player before his transfer to Real Madrid in 2009. It was Ferguson’s unique blend of tough love and empathy that ultimately brought out the best in Ronaldo.

Advertisement

see also Ronaldo's former agent names the star poised to succeed CR7, predicts multiple Ballon d'Or wins

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transformation as a player driven by chronic injury

Perhaps not everyone knows this, but Cristiano Ronaldo has been managing a chronic injury since 2014 when he was diagnosed with patellar tendinosis. This condition, while treatable, is incurable. Recovery involves a careful balance of physical work and rest. However, over-resting can lead to weakened quadriceps, forcing the player to restart the recovery process, a constant challenge for any athlete.

Advertisement

As a result of this injury, Ronaldo began losing the explosiveness and dribbling ability that defined his early years as a winger. Faced with this reality, he had only one option: to adapt. Ronaldo transitioned into a more goal-focused role, excelling as both a winger and a center forward. While his dribbling prowess diminished, his ability to find the back of the net became even sharper.

This evolution highlights Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable resilience. Despite the limitations imposed by his condition, he adapted his game and maintained his status as one of the world’s best players, winning three consecutive Ballon d’Or awards after this injury in 2015, 2016, and 2017. His ability to reinvent himself in the face of adversity stands as a testament to his dedication and greatness.

Advertisement