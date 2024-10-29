NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson delivers honest self-assessment after loss vs Browns

Following the shocking Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took responsibility for the situation and delivered a clear message regarding it.

NFL Week 8 concluded with a painful and unexpected loss for the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach John Harbaugh’s squad entered the game hoping to extend their winning streak, but the Cleveland Browns stood in their way, shattering their hopes. Star QB Lamar Jackson made a strong self-critique after the game.

The 29-24 defeat at the hands of Jameis Winston’s team marked the end of the Ravens’ five-game winning streak. Given the recent performances of both teams, this outcome was statistically considered unlikely.

Following the defeat, it was none other than Lamar Jackson himself who, through baltimoresun.com, offered a candid self-critique regarding his team’s performance, emphasizing how tough and competitive the league is: “You can look at the Browns’ record and say that’s a sorry team, but this is the NFL,” said Jackson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Any week can be your day. We didn’t make the plays. We didn’t make the calls to win the game,” former LSU QB added. After this loss, the Ravens hold a positive record of five wins and three losses, looking to bounce back with a victory next week.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles while pressured by Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Additionally, Jackson lamented the missed opportunities throughout the game and outlined the areas that need improvement: “Left a lot of opportunities out there,” Lamar said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Cowboys HC McCarthy makes something clear about Prescott's performance after loss vs 49ers

“Just not making those plays when they come to us. Simple as that. We just got to make them. It’s no big theory behind it. We’re just in a funk right now. A lot of those is big, game-changing plays.”

Advertisement

John Harbaugh reflects on game

Another authoritative voice on the Ravens’ loss to the Cleveland Browns was head coach John Harbaugh, who also acknowledged mistakes made by his team that ultimately cost them the game.

“We just didn’t do a good enough job with it,” Harbaugh said. “As a call, you look back, you wish you hadn’t called that. You wish it would’ve been better as a play. But that’s football.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coach addressed specific plays in his offense that failed to yield positive results and reevaluated the decisions made at those critical moments.

HC Harbaugh of Ravens

Advertisement

Finally, it was defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike who captured the overall feelings of the Ravens after the loss with his candid remarks: “We know we should’ve won that ballgame,” Madubuike said. “It hurts. It’s frustrating, point-blank frustrating. It hurts a little bit, but what can we do?”

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens upcoming matches

vs Denver Broncos, Week 9 – November 3rd

vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10 – November 7th

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 11 – November 17th

vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 12 – November 25th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 13 – December 1st