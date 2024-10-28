NFL News: Cowboys HC McCarthy makes something clear about Prescott's performance after loss vs 49ers

Following another defeat for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about the performance of his quarterback, Dak Prescott, in the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Another defeat for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL puts the future of the franchise in jeopardy this season, which had started with high expectations. Dak Prescott, their star quarterback, had some standout moments during the game, but they weren’t enough to secure a victory. After the match, it was none other than head coach Mike McCarthy who made it clear about the quarterback’s performance.

Although Prescott had a solid performance in the loss to the 49ers, key interceptions at critical moments allowed San Francisco to gain important possessions and gradually take control of the game. Regarding these situations, it was the coach who addressed the media about it.

“When you look at interceptions, you can grade them and put them in buckets and categories,” coach McCarthy stated. “I think the first one was that he had pressure. He had pressure in the B-gap, and he had to hitch his feet, which took him late. The safety got a jump on the ball, so he wasn’t able to get it to the back pylon, so that ball should have been thrown to the back pylon. That was part of my angst in play calling because of their ability to get pass rush with four rushers.“

Dak Prescott finished the game with 2 touchdown passes and 243 yards; however, two interceptions at crucial moments proved to be decisive in preventing the Cowboys from securing the win.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

“And for the second one, the spot wasn’t clean, and I called it too early. That’s a better third and four-to-three call, so the leverage wasn’t there, and he’s trying to make a play. We have to throw that ball away there. I wish I had that play called back on the second interception,” McCarthy finally concluded.

Prescott reflects on interceptions

Not only did Coach McCarthy express his feelings about Prescott’s interceptions, but the quarterback himself also showed frustration with the situation after the game in San Francisco: “The second one was as boneheaded of an interception as I feel like I’ve had,” Prescott said.

“Trying to make a play, too much confidence in myself right there. Should’ve just thrown it away. …That one hurts, starting off the third quarter that way, allowed them to get a touchdown there, you look at the end at the score, a touchdown’s the difference. Once again, we put ourselves behind in the turnover battle, and that’s on me. We can’t have that if we’re playing to win games, and I’ve got to clean that up. Period,” he concluded.

The quarterback is self-critical about his performance

After the game, where the 49ers secured the victory and left the Cowboys with a disappointing record of 3-4, Prescott faced the media and expressed his feelings, taking responsibility for his team’s struggles.

“I mean me, personally frustrated. Frustrated, myself, in my play. I imagine the rest of the guys are,” Prescott said during his postgame comments. “Not getting the win, two in a row now, sitting at 3-4. But I can definitely tell you that nobody’s shaken or giving up. Frustration is very high. But it’s a long season.”