With the Philadelphia Eagles set to face the Dallas Cowboys in a crucial Week 17 NFL matchup, both fans and the organization are growing increasingly concerned about the health of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Following an injury update, the team is now expected to wait until the last possible moment to determine whether Hurts will be available to play.

As a key player for the Eagles, concerns over Jalen Hurts’ availability for the Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys are mounting. With the team still striving to hit their peak performance ahead of the NFL playoffs, Hurts’ status remains critical. Having already secured a playoff spot, along with three other NFC teams, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will monitor Hurts’ recovery closely to determine how he can adjust his game plan for the upcoming contest.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hurts was listed as “Did Not Participate” (DNP) in the Eagles’ Christmas Day practice. “The Eagles have listed QB Jalen Hurts as DNP on their estimated practice report due to a concussion, putting his availability for this weekend in doubt,” Rapoport tweeted.

With the announcement made, both fans and the organization will now have to wait until the end of the week to determine if Hurts will be available for the upcoming game against the Cowboys. While there are concerns about the impact of his absence on the game plan, the uncertainty surrounding his status will remain a challenging situation for the Eagles’ organization and their supporters.

Jalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What happened to Hurts?

In Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, Jalen Hurts was forced to leave the field after entering concussion protocol. He joined teammate Will Shipley in the locker room for further evaluation. Head coach Nick Sirianni and the team will monitor Hurts’ condition throughout the week to determine whether he’ll be cleared to play this weekend.

Kenny Pickett stepped in for Jalen Hurts and immediately made an impact, tossing a touchdown pass but also throwing a costly interception. This marked Pickett’s fourth appearance with the Eagles and his first touchdown since joining the team.

Hurts’ stats during this season

Amid ongoing concerns about his health, the quarterback has seized the opportunity in the 2024 NFL regular season to prove his skill. Through 15 games, the Eagles’ signal-caller has completed 248 of 361 pass attempts, throwing 18 touchdowns. He has also kept mistakes to a minimum, with just 5 interceptions, and has engineered 139 first downs.