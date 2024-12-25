The Denver Broncos face one of the most important matches of their season. In Week 17, Bo Nix and company will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, and fortunately, they’re recovering a key player for this crucial duel.

It has been a great 2024 NFL season for the Broncos. Even though there weren’t high expectations for the AFC West club, they have surpassed them and emerged as a potential dark horse this year.

Sean Payton has built a solid roster around rookie quarterback Bo Nix. However, their defense remains the team’s most powerful asset, helping them secure many victories this campaign.

Bo Nix set to have key teammate back against Bengals

The 2024 season is nearing the end of its regular phase. Teams fighting for a playoff spot are looking for final victories to secure their place, and the Broncos are no exception.

Denver could have clinched their playoff spot last week. However, a tough loss in Los Angeles against the Chargers delayed their dreams, leaving them hoping to seal the deal this weekend and avoid any surprises.

Their Week 17 matchup won’t be easy. The AFC West club will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. A win for the Bengals would bring them closer to the playoffs, though not quite clinch it yet.

While a loss wouldn’t eliminate the Broncos, it would make Week 18 crucial. They’d need a victory against the Chiefs to advance. Fortunately, Denver is set to have a key player back to help secure their playoff spot in Week 17.

Riley Moss, cornerback for the Denver Broncos

The Broncos announced that Riley Moss was a full participant in practice on Tuesday’s injury report. The cornerback, who missed the last three games due to a knee injury, is ready to return and strengthen Denver’s defense against the Bengals.

What happens if the Broncos beat the Bengals?

The Broncos still control their playoff fate. A win in Week 17 against the Bengals would secure their spot in the postseason.

If Denver fails to win, they’ll still have another chance. They’d either need to defeat the Chiefs in Week 18 or rely on the Colts, Dolphins, and Bengals losing out to clinch their ticket.

