Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Golden State Warriors will face off against Los Angeles Lakers in an exciting 2024/2025 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The NBA’s Christmas Day showdown delivers one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, as two top Western Conference teams go head-to-head. The Golden State Warriors, fresh off a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers, are looking to bounce back with a win, knowing they’re facing a key rival in the playoff race.

Now, Steph Curry and the Warriors will have their hands full against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers, also coming off an unexpected defeat to the Detroit Pistons, are determined to get back on track with a crucial victory that could play a significant role in their playoff push.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Golden State Warriors face Los Angeles Lakers this Wednesday, December 25, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 8:00 PM (ET).

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

see also Former NBA Champion claims Bronny and Bryce James would easily defeat Caitlin Clark

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.