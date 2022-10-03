The Steelers haven't found the best replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. Despite they selected Mitch Trubisky as starting QB for the 2022 NFL season, they have moved on from him quickly, but to a player with a worse rating than him.

Ben Roethlisberger left a big space to fill in Pittsburgh. After the Steelers named Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season, they seem to be moving on from him on to a player with a worse rating than him.

After Big Ben announced his retirement, everyone at Pittsburgh was scared of what would come next. The team did not prepare a proper transition for the quarterback, so they had to go to the market to find one.

That's when they acquired Mitch Trubisky, who had a rough time at the Chicago Bears. It was uncertain if he was going to start for the Steelers and now they have moved on from him on to a new quarterback for the rest of the season.

Report: Mitch Trubisky won't be Steelers' starting quarterback for Week 5

The Steelers are having a rough time in the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. Mitch Trubisky was unable to succeed and the patience is over for head coach Mike Tomlin.

"I thought we needed a spark, man," said Mike Tomlin about Kenny Pickett's appearance last Sunday. "We didn't do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and I thought he could provide a spark for us."

Kenny Pickett played the last snaps against the New York Jets, but had a worse QB rating than Mitch Trubisky. The rookie had three passes intecepted for a 28.4 QBR, while the former Bears' player has, after four games, a 34 QBR.

Even though he had a rough time against the Jets, Kenny Pickett is set to be the starting quarterback for Week 5 when the Steelers face the Bills. It won't be an easy game for him as he will play against a great defense like the one from Buffalo.