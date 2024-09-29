Trending topics:
NFL News: Trevor Lawrence reveals the truth behind Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans

Another loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Trevor Lawrence stepped up to send a message after falling short against the Houston Texans.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
© Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

By Richard Tovar

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered another loss in the 2024 NFL season, this time falling to the Houston Texans in Week 4. Now sitting at 0-4, a tough record to swallow, Lawrence stepped up and revealed the truth behind Week 4 loss.

During the post-game press conference, Lawrence spoke candidly about the Jaguars’ solid game plan for Week 4, emphasizing that while the scheme was sound, the team failed to capitalize on key opportunities.

“I thought we did some good things, we had a lot of opportunities. Overall, we got what we wanted, we had a good plan, we were prepared for a lot of stuff. Give Houston credit, they had some things defensively that were really good today, but overall I thought our plan was good.”

The Jaguars’ quarterback threw for two touchdowns and 169 passing yards against the Houston Texans. Despite solid stats, Lawrence expressed his frustration, even taking responsibility for some of the game’s miscues.

“I’m pretty frustrated. Like I said, a lot of missed opportunities. It’s kind of what’s been happening the past few weeks and we weren’t able to overcome it today. The guys fought hard, and obviously, we gave everything we had and had a chance at the end, but offensively, in the last few possessions, we didn’t do enough.”

Lawrence and the Jaguars in the 2024 NFL Season

Four weeks in, and the Jaguars are 0-4. Before this latest loss to the Texans, they had already fallen to the Dolphins, Browns, and Bills. While the margins in their losses haven’t been too significant—except for the 47-10 blowout by the Bills in Week 3—Trevor Lawrence has been productive, averaging over 150 passing yards per game. His best performance came in Week 2 against Cleveland, where he threw for 220 yards.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

