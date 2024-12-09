The Miami Dolphins are still alive this season—somehow. The AFC East club defeated the Jets in Week 14, but Tyreek Hill has voiced concerns about the team’s performance and issued a warning to his teammates about what’s ahead.

It has been a rough 2024 NFL season for the Dolphins. The team has dealt with numerous injuries, most notably losing Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion that sidelined him for four weeks.

During those weeks, the Dolphins dropped three crucial games, significantly impacting their playoff hopes. Now, they are making a final push to advance, and while it seems unlikely, Tyreek Hill remains optimistic about their chances.

Tyreek Hill delivers a warning to the Dolphins about playoff hopes

The Dolphins are clinging to their final chances of making the playoffs this year. Their rocky campaign has been riddled with injuries to key players, preventing them from performing at their best.

In Week 2, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. But the quarterback isn’t the only player who has battled injuries—Tyreek Hill and other key contributors have also struggled to stay on the field.

Fortunately, the team has regained most of its crucial players for the season’s home stretch. However, Miami must now play flawlessly in their remaining games to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

In Week 14, Miami secured a 32-26 victory over the Jets. Despite being favored, the Dolphins struggled against their AFC East rivals, leading Tyreek Hill to issue a strong warning about the need to improve after such narrow wins.

Tyreek Hill, star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

“Yeah, there was. Actually when we were down 23-15, when we were trotting back on the field, everybody knew what was at stake at that moment,” Hill said, via a transcript from the team. “We know if we lose, it’s over. Our season is over. Unfortunately we’ve got a lot of great guys on this team who don’t want to end our season in January and watch other teams play because we have the capability to play with a lot of teams in this league. We just played ball, man, when it mattered the most. We executed.”

Can the Dolphins still reach the 2024 playoffs?

With a 6-7 record, the Dolphins’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. According to NFL Media, their chances currently stand at 14%, requiring them to rely on other results while securing victories themselves.

As it stands, the Dolphins are the 9th seed in the AFC. They trail the Broncos and Colts, meaning Miami must hope for both teams to falter while they rack up wins to clinch a spot in the postseason.

