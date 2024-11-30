Dolphins News: Cam Newton questions Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength in direct message

Cam Newton, a former NFL quarterback with years of experience winning games in all types of conditions, has shifted to offering bold opinions on the league. Recently, he didn’t hold back in addressing Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles with arm strength in cold weather.

Newton claimed that Tua Tagovailoa is vulnerable in low temperatures, suggesting that cold weather impacts the Dolphins quarterback’s ability to throw effectively. “Tua’s arm strength is exposed in cold weather,” Newton stated. “The verdict is out when scouting the Miami Dolphins because Tua doesn’t have the arm strength in cold weather.”

Tagovailoa’s recent game against the Green Bay Packers played right into Newton’s assessment. Despite throwing for 241 yards, the Dolphins fell 30-17 in a frigid Lambeau Field, with temperatures starting at 27 degrees Fahrenheit (-2.7°C) and dropping throughout the game. It marked Miami’s second loss in November.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Cold Weather Struggles

The numbers back up Newton’s criticism. Tagovailoa has an 0-7 record in games played in temperatures of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below. In those games, he has thrown 10 interceptions and 8 touchdowns while passing for 1,687 yards with a 71.13 passer rating. Despite previously stating he was ready to confront the narrative that cold weather affects his game, Tagovailoa has yet to overcome the challenge.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

In Miami’s Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the temperature was a relatively mild 56 degrees, but the Dolphins still fell short, reinforcing concerns about their ability to perform in colder conditions.

Upcoming Challenges in Cold Weather

The Dolphins face more cold-weather games ahead. They will travel to Houston to play the Texans, where temperatures often dip below 50 degrees in the morning, though they typically rise throughout the day. The bigger test will come in Week 18 when they head to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets in January, where frigid temperatures could once again be a factor.